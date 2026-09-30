Raashii Khanna shares her experience of working with Akshay Kumar: “He is just so much fun, it feels like I am on a vacation”

For many actors, long shooting schedules can be demanding, but Raashii Khanna says her experience of working with Akshay Kumar has been quite different. According to the actress, spending time on set with the actor often feels more like a relaxed break than a routine workday.

Raashii Khanna shares her experience of working with Akshay Kumar: “He is just so much fun, it feels like I am on a vacation”

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, a fan asked Raashii about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar. In response, she shared a candid picture of the two from the shoot and spoke about their equation on set.

Raashii wrote, “Akshay sir is just so much fun! With him, it feels like I am on a vacation where we pause to work, rather than the other way around. He is also such a lovely person and is always making everyone around him laugh.”

The actress also shared an insight into how they spent their time between takes. Recalling the lighter moments from the shoot, Raashii said, “And I don’t think I have ever played as much Ludo in my life as I have on this set!”

Her comments offer a glimpse into the easygoing atmosphere she experienced while working with Akshay. Rather than focusing only on the demands of a long filming schedule, Raashii highlighted the casual conversations, laughter and games that made her time on the set enjoyable.

The actress’s anecdote also gives fans a look at the camaraderie she shares with Akshay beyond their work in front of the camera. From spending downtime playing Ludo to sharing laughs between takes, Raashii’s account reflects the lighter side of their time together during the shoot.

Also Read : SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Shraddha Kapoor’s second consecutive box-office clash averted; Eetha gets SOLO December 4 release

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