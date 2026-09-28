The actor-producer-writer remembers watching the film’s shoot at 15 and the filmmaking lessons he took away from the experience.

Thirty years after Diljale released, Harman Baweja has revisited memories from the film’s sets, recalling an early experience that shaped his understanding of filmmaking. The actor, producer and writer was 15 when he visited the sets of the film, directed by his father and filmmaker Harry Baweja, and found himself trying to understand what exactly a director does while every department on a film set appeared to have a defined role.

30 Years of Diljale: Harman Baweja recalls asking father Harry Baweja, “What do you do as a director?”

Harman remembers watching the shoot of ‘Shaam Hai Dhuan Dhuan’, with Saroj Khan choreographing the song, Veeru Devgan handling the action and Naidu working on the camera. Observing the different departments at work, he eventually asked his father about his role as a director. “I remember sitting and having lunch and then looking at my father and saying, ‘I'm very confused, what do you do on set?’ Everybody on that lunch table laughed. I was like, Veeruji is doing the action, Sarojji is doing the choreography, Naidu uncle is doing the camera work. All the actors are doing their job. So, I was like, what are you doing as a director? Because everybody's doing their job,” Harman recalled.

According to Harman, Harry Baweja’s response became an early lesson in how different departments come together to serve a film’s overall vision. “He just looked at me and said, ‘You're absolutely right.’ He told me the job of a director is to effectively tell and narrate a story in the audiovisual medium. These HODs, these technicians, these crews — they're a plethora of talent, but eventually they all have to fall into the vision of what the director wants to say,” Harman said.

Another memory from the same shoot involved ‘Shaam Hai Dhuan Dhuan’. Harman recalls that after the song was initially recorded, both Harry Baweja and composer Anu Malik were not completely convinced with the result. The song was subsequently revisited before the team decided to go ahead with it. For Harman, the experience became an early example of trusting creative instinct and revisiting a piece of work when it did not feel right initially.

“Today, I feel so blessed that I had the chance to witness my father and all these great actors, technicians and choreographers doing their magic. Being around them at that age and seeing how a film comes together has definitely helped me become a better filmmaker. I carry those learnings with me as I continue to build my own journey and carry forward my father's legacy,” he added.

Three decades later, Harman has expanded his work across acting, production and writing. Following his acting comeback with Scoop, he took on a larger role at Baweja Studios as Managing Director and producer. He has also co-written and produced projects including Mrs. and System. His current slate includes Haq, Kaptaan, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, Dil Ka Darwaja and Jugaddu, while Captain India is currently on floors.

For Harman, looking back at Diljale brings him back to an early set experience that introduced him to the collaborative nature of filmmaking. The lessons he recalls from watching his father work continue to inform his approach as he builds his own career across different aspects of the film industry.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Harman Baweja reveals that Ajay Devgn-Harry Baweja’s bond was built on minimal words and blockbuster hits; reveals “I have considered re-releasing Dilwale, Diljale, and Qayamat…”

More Pages: Diljale Box Office Collection

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