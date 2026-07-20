R Madhavan’s upcoming biographical drama G.D.N, based on the life of legendary inventor and industrialist GD Naidu, has moved one step closer to its theatrical release after receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC’s Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram, clearing the way for its release on the big screen.

R Madhavan starrer G.D.N cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate

Sharing the update on social media, the makers confirmed that the film has completed the certification process and has been approved with a runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes. Along with the announcement, they unveiled a fresh poster featuring a suitcase, an object that is expected to hold significance in GD Naidu’s journey as portrayed in the film.

The film stars R Madhavan in the role of GD Naidu, the celebrated inventor and industrialist widely known as the "Edison of India" for his pioneering contributions to science, engineering and technology. The biopic traces Naidu’s inspiring transformation from an inquisitive young man into one of the country's most influential innovators, whose practical inventions and industrial vision helped shape India’s technological growth and made modern technology more accessible to the masses.

Initially slated for a theatrical release on July 17, the makers postponed the film’s release to August 7 to avoid a box office clash with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, which is scheduled to release on July 23.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, G.D.N features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been jointly written by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and R Madhavan.

The film is produced by Varghese Moolan in association with Tricolour Films, the production banner founded by R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita. With its CBFC clearance now in place, the film is set to bring the remarkable story of one of India’s greatest inventors to audiences when it arrives in theatres on August 7.

Also Read : R. Madhavan’s GDN to now release on August 7 after postponementh

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