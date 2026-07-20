Prakash Raj has once again voiced his support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, while also addressing the lack of public support from several members of the Hindi film industry. One of the earliest celebrities to back the student-led campaign, the actor participated in the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi and joined protesters at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where he carried the Constitution during the rally after delivering a speech.

Prakash Raj on Bollywood’s silence over CJP protest: “The world is watching”

Prakash Raj has consistently supported the ongoing demonstrations and the hunger strike led by activist Sonam Wangchuk over the past few weeks. During a recent conversation with PeekTV, the actor was asked about the silence maintained by many Bollywood celebrities regarding the movement.

Responding to the question, Prakash Raj said, “People who speak, the world is watching… who will stand by the people. Simple.”

When asked whether he was disappointed with the industry's response, the actor stressed that the issue was not about satisfaction but about accountability. He said, “It is not the question of being happy. Now you know who is what. Such movements show who has got the integrity, who will stand for the people. Who am I to say? I can talk to myself. People have great voices, great actors… I wish they used it for this. They have not, people will judge! When history will be written tomorrow, they may forgive who might have made the mistake but they will never forgive who was silent.”

On Sunday, Prakash Raj also shared a video on his X account showing himself on stage alongside members of the Cockroach Janta Party, with the crowd raising slogans in support of the movement. Actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey also took part in the protest march, while celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada and others have expressed solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk through social media.

A few days earlier, Prakash Raj had reiterated his support for the campaign after meeting Wangchuk. Sharing photographs from Jantar Mantar, he wrote, “In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ @Cockroachisback #justasking.” The images showed him interacting with protesters, addressing the gathering and posing with Wangchuk.

His support for the movement has remained consistent over the past month. During a CJP protest in Bengaluru, Prakash Raj stood alongside Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke while addressing the crowd. In his speech, he urged elected representatives to fulfil their responsibilities and praised young people for taking the lead in fighting for their future. He said, “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No! Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We the youngsters are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams.”

Earlier, after being unable to attend one of the Delhi protests due to prior work commitments, Prakash Raj had assured supporters that he continued to stand with the movement. Replying to a user on X, he wrote, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

Also Read : Prakash Raj faces legal complaint over alleged remarks on Ramayana

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