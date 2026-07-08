With Ikka set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, director Siddharth P. Malhotra has shared a series of heartfelt messages dedicated to the film's cast, reflecting on the journey of bringing the courtroom thriller to life. In two detailed social media posts, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude to the actors who, according to him, shaped the soul of the film through their performances and support.

Ikka director Siddharth P. Malhotra pens emotional tribute for Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and cast: “There are no small parts, only memorable performances”

Beginning his note, Siddharth reflected on how filmmaking evolves beyond the written script.

"Every film begins with a script. Words on paper. Ideas waiting to be discovered. But somewhere along the journey, the film stops belonging to the writer or the director. It begins to belong to the people who breathe life into it. Actors don't just perform scenes. They carry your fears. They protect your vision. They challenge your instincts. They surprise you. And then one day, you stop seeing actors. You only see the people they have become. That's when you know the film has found its soul," he wrote.

Ikka director thanks Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and co-stars

The filmmaker reserved special praise for lead actor Sunny Deol, who headlines Ikka as lawyer Arjun Mehra in what marks his streaming debut.

"Thank you for trusting me with Arjun Mehra. Your strength, honesty and immense generosity, as an actor and as a human being, gave this film its heartbeat. Off screen, you've been so much more than a leading man. You've been a mentor, a father figure and a constant source of strength. Your unwavering belief in me gave me courage on the days I needed it the most," Siddharth wrote.

He also lauded Akshaye Khanna, who plays Shauryamann Gaur, saying, "There are performances you admire. And then there are performances that leave you speechless. Thank you for believing in Shauryaman Gaur and for trusting my vision. Your brilliance lies not only in what you say, but in everything you choose not to say."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth P Malhotra (@siddharthpmalhotra)

The director also thanked Dia Mirza for making time to join the project, writing that her "grace, intelligence and emotional depth gave IKKA a heart that audiences will feel." Speaking about Tillotama Shome, he added that she is "one of those rare artists who elevates every frame simply by being in it."

Siddharth P Malhotra’s note for the supporting cast of Ikka

In a separate post, Siddharth acknowledged the contributions of the supporting cast, including Jyoti Mukerji, Shishir Sharma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akansha Ranjan, Vijay Vikram Singh and Daria Bedi.

Recalling Sanjeeda Shaikh's quick decision to join the project, he wrote, "I'll never forget calling you close to midnight and asking if you could shoot the very next day. You never asked about the role or the scenes. You simply said, 'You're directing it? I'm coming.'"

Concluding his message, Siddharth thanked every actor who contributed to the film.

"There are no small parts, only memorable performances. Every character, every line, every silence helped make this world feel truthful, lived in and complete. I will always be grateful to each one of you," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth P Malhotra (@siddharthpmalhotra)

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna on screen after nearly three decades. The film follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, who is forced to defend his longtime rival, murder accused Shauryamann Gaur, while battling personal stakes and a determined public prosecutor played by Tillotama Shome. The film premieres exclusively on Netflix on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Sunny Deol hopes to work again with Ikka co-star Tillotama Shome; actress reacts

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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