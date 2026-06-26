Before his debut film released, Pulkit Samrat was consumed by anxiety. What he heard from Salman Khan in that moment stayed with him for years. In an interview with Variety India, Samrat opened up about the mentor-like relationship he shares with Khan and the frank conversation that reshaped his outlook on the pressures of the Hindi film industry.

Pulkit Samrat recalls Salman Khan’s advice: “Even I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday’

The advice that stuck

On the eve of his 2012 debut Bittoo Boss, Samrat found himself spiralling with nerves about how the film and his performance would land. Khan’s response was disarmingly direct.

Samrat recalled, “I was incredibly anxious, wondering how the film and my performance would be received by the audience. Salman bhai just looked at me and said, ‘Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?’”

The reality check had a lasting effect. Samrat said it made him realise that if someone of Khan’s standing cannot predict box office outcomes, he had no basis for carrying that weight either.

A masterclass in work ethic

Beyond the advice itself, watching Khan up close gave Samrat an education in what sustained success in the industry actually demands.

Contradicting the perception that Khan is sometimes detached from his craft, Samrat described an actor whose mind rarely leaves work. He said, “He eats, sleeps, and breathes films 24/7. Even on a lucky day when he gets just three hours of sleep, he is constantly thinking about his projects - whether it’s spotting the perfect person for a character or brainstorming a massive action piece that the audience will love in the theaters.”

He added, “Seeing that level of commitment made me realize that if I want to achieve even 50% of what he has, I need to work 500% harder. Since then, hard work has simply become inherent to me.”

Humility at home

For Samrat, one of the more unexpected lessons came not from Khan’s professional conduct but from observing him within his own family. He said, “The way he cares for his people is a massive learning experience. At the end of the day, he is still Salim sir’s son. He won’t even lift a finger without his father’s permission. That deep respect and unconditional love for family is something I constantly witness in his house, and it’s a quality I deeply admire and strive to emulate.”

Pulkit Samrat was recently seen in the Netflix series Glory and also made a cameo in Homi Adjania’s Cocktail 2.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat makes cameo in Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.