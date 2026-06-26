Ramesh Sippy on Sholay’s South Korea screening at BIFAN: “The film has been in people’s hearts for more than 50 years”

More than five decades after its original release, Sholay is still travelling the world and finding new audiences. The film’s latest destination is South Korea, where a digitally restored 4K version, titled Sholay: The Final Cut, will be screened at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) on July 5 and 10 at Bucheon City Hall’s Fantastic Cube.

Ramesh Sippy on Sholay’s South Korea screening at BIFAN: “The film has been in people’s hearts for more than 50 years”

Speaking to Variety India, director Ramesh Sippy said the film’s continued reach across generations and borders still catches him off guard.

Five decades and still screening

Sippy reflected on the film’s long journey, saying, “Sholay has been there on the screens and in people’s hearts for more than 50 years. And the new audience continues to join the journey. In the early days, I went to London. Recently, I went to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival. People always talk about Gabbar. He is popular because of his lines and for being such a unique character.”

On Korean cinema, Sippy acknowledged the language barrier but expressed appreciation for the craft. He said, “I haven’t seen too much because of the language. It’s not easy to follow the language. But they have a special way of doing action sequences, which is pretty good.”

A documentary in the works

Sippy also confirmed that a documentary on his life and career is currently being made. When asked about it, he said, “Yes, it is being made. We will talk about it when it’s ready.”

The project is directed by his wife, veteran actress and producer Kiran Juneja. It draws on decades of unseen archival footage from the sets of films such as Seeta Aur Geeta and Saagar, as well as the television series Buniyaad. The documentary features interviews from several collaborators, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Kamal Haasan.

With Sholay: The Final Cut set to screen at BIFAN and a biographical documentary in production, Ramesh Sippy’s body of work continues to command renewed attention, both at home and abroad.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Team of Sholay – The Final Cut lands in soup over 1,500-screen release claim; STRUGGLES to get 1,000 screens due to long length, HIGH rates & Dhurandhar wave

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

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