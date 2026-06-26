Singer, songwriter, composer, and actor Guru Randhawa has added another milestone to his growing global journey by making his debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Representing India on one of fashion’s biggest international platforms, the Punjabi superstar attended the exclusive, invitation-only Spring/Summer 2027 showcase of luxury label AMIRI, taking his place in the coveted front row.

Guru Randhawa makes a stylish debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The appearance comes shortly after Randhawa created history by becoming the first mainstream Indian artist to enter the K-pop space through his hit collaboration with global girl group LE SSERAFIM on the BOOMPALA remix. His presence at Paris Fashion Week further reflects the growing influence of Indian artists on the global cultural and fashion landscape. Notably, Randhawa was the only India-born Punjabi entertainment personality at this season’s event, joining international celebrities including Maluma, Joshua Hong, Fally Ipupa, Russell Westbrook, and Lunay.

For the event, Randhawa embraced AMIRI’s signature aesthetic with a dark blue striped double-breasted blazer paired with high-waisted leather trousers. He layered the look over an unbuttoned navy silk-poplin shirt, blending classic tailoring with effortless rock-inspired styling. The outfit was elevated with carefully selected accessories, including black acetate AMIRI Venice sunglasses, a burgundy AMIRI Lizard MA Pochette bag, AMIRI Lizard MA pointy boots, and a Rolex Datejust Wimbledon.

However, the standout element of his ensemble was a traditional silver Punjabi Sikh Kada, which he wore proudly alongside the luxury pieces. The cultural symbol reflected his commitment to carrying his heritage wherever he goes, creating a striking contrast with the contemporary fashion while reinforcing the importance of identity and tradition on a global stage.

Speaking about his Paris Fashion Week debut, Guru Randhawa said, "I’ve known Mike Amiri for many years now and have been an admirer of his creative leadership. The showcase felt like an extension of my artistic vision: bold, unapologetic, yet deeply respectful of craft and tradition.”

Randhawa’s fashion milestone complements his remarkable international success in music. As one of India’s most-streamed global artists, he has amassed over 20 billion cumulative views across his music catalogue, 35 million Instagram followers, and 15 million monthly Spotify listeners. His career also includes more than 40 global chart appearances and collaborations with renowned international artists such as The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana, and LE SSERAFIM.

His association with AMIRI marks another significant step in his expanding global presence, highlighting his ability to seamlessly blend music, fashion, and cultural heritage while representing India on the international stage.

Also Read : ‘Qeher’ from Dhamaal 4 out: Guru Randhawa provides a dose of fun with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi

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