Cocktail 2 has struck a chord with audiences thanks to the crackling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Amid the romance, drama and entertaining twists, viewers were treated to an unexpected surprise as Pulkit Samrat made a special cameo appearance in the film.

Pulkit Samrat makes cameo in Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2

The makers successfully kept Pulkit's role under wraps, making his entry one of the film's biggest wow moments. Pulkit features in a fun and playful sequence alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, bringing an added dose of entertainment to the narrative. The light-hearted interaction between the four actors creates one of the film's most enjoyable moments, adding to the overall charm and leaving audiences pleasantly surprised.

Released yesterday (June 19), Cocktail 2 has been receiving praise for its engaging storyline and the chemistry shared by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. While the lead trio has won hearts, Pulkit Samrat's surprise cameo has quickly become one of the film's standout moments, with fans loving his unexpected appearance and the fun dynamic he brings to the screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Anshuman says “Glory is the OPPOSITE of Dangal”; BREAKS silence on Season 2 plans; hails Pulkit Samrat: “Most stars don’t have time to prep hard; wanted someone who would be there 24×7”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.