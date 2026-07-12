Priyanka Chopra delighted fans with an adorable video of daughter Malti Marie and wished her mother-in-law Denise Jonas and brother Siddharth Chopra on their birthdays.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her recent London getaway, treating fans to a collection of moments that made her summer visit memorable. The actor took to Instagram with a carousel of photos and videos, featuring everything from family time and Wimbledon to scenic outings, luxury experiences, and birthday celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares favourite moments from her London getaway, calls it her ‘favourite things’ this summer; watch

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "These are some of my favorite things that happened during my few days in london: Having family time, watching @wimbledon at center court, the exquisite hospitality at the royal box, being included with some of the greats by my rolex family, strawberries and cream, my green @bentley, Hyde park, espresso macchiatos... Here's to more summer magic. PS: Check out mm in the 8th slide in the absence of @nickjonas. sound on. PSS: happy birthday @mamadjonas & @siddharthchopra89 we love you less."

The carousel opens with Priyanka enjoying the action at Wimbledon from Centre Court, where she was seated in the prestigious Royal Box. Dressed in a white halter-neck outfit paired with black sunglasses, she was seen posing with friends while soaking in the atmosphere at the iconic tennis tournament. Another picture showed her posing beside a Bentley on the streets of London, while a close-up selfie captured her elegant look during the outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Among the highlights was a wall featuring Rolex ambassadors, where Priyanka's portrait was displayed alongside other notable personalities, reflecting her association with the luxury watch brand. She also shared glimpses of her Royal Box invitation and afternoon tea menu, giving followers a closer look at her Wimbledon experience.

The post also featured several family moments. Priyanka shared pictures from a train journey with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, while another adorable snap captured Malti enjoying an ice cream during the sunny outing.

One of the most talked-about moments from the carousel was the eighth slide, a video featuring Malti Marie. Referring to it in her caption, Priyanka wrote, "PS: Check out mm in the 8th slide in the absence of @nickjonas. sound on." In the clip, Malti appears to recreate her father Nick Jonas' role by singing and entertaining, prompting Priyanka's playful remark that fans should watch the video with the sound on.

The actor also included a photo celebrating her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday, complete with a cake, flowers and gifts aboard a private jet. She rounded off the post by wishing both Denise Jonas and her brother Siddharth Chopra a happy birthday with a humorous note, "PSS: happy birthday @mamadjonas & @siddharthchopra89 we love you less."

Through the photo dump, Priyanka offered fans a mix of personal moments, Wimbledon highlights and summer memories, giving a glimpse into how she spent a few days in London with her loved ones before returning to work.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses with Wimbledon look, facetime with Nick Jonas takes centre stage

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