The actress gives fans a glimpse of her family moments, the fashion showcase, and her upcoming projects as she returns from Paris.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again caught the attention of her fans by sharing a fresh photo dump from her recent visit to Paris. The actress took to social media to post a series of moments from her trip after attending Dior’s latest fashion presentation, while also congratulating designer Jonathan Anderson on unveiling his new collection.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares Paris photo dump with Nick Jonas and Malti after Dior event; congratulates Jonathan Anderson

Among the highlights of the post were candid glimpses of Priyanka enjoying her time in the French capital, along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The carousel featured moments from the fashion event, behind-the-scenes snapshots, scenic views of the Eiffel Tower, and pictures of the family spending quality time together. Priyanka also shared glimpses of the desserts and snacks she enjoyed during her Paris visit.

For the event, Priyanka opted for a striking orange Dior ensemble, accessorised with a structured handbag, black sunglasses, and minimal jewellery, while Nick complemented her look in a tailored grey suit. However, it was the mix of professional and personal moments in the photo dump that resonated with fans, especially the rare glimpses of Malti accompanying her parents during the trip. Sharing the post on Instagram, Priyanka congratulated Jonathan Anderson on his latest work. She wrote, “Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on a beautiful new collection. C’est magnifique! @dior”.

The post quickly drew reactions from fans, who appreciated the actress for sharing moments from both the event and her family time in Paris. Even celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and designer Farah Khan Ali dropped their comments cheering for the global star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She is set to make her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers.

The actress has also been expanding her international portfolio with several Hollywood projects. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel Season 2, which premiered on May 6 this year, reprising her role in the global spy action series.

With her latest social media update, Priyanka once again offered fans a blend of work, travel, and family memories, giving them an inside look at her Paris visit while building anticipation for her upcoming projects in both Indian and international entertainment.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls out gender stereotypes around household chores: “Don’t confuse gender with laziness”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.