Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken against traditional gender expectations associated with household responsibilities, stressing that tasks such as cooking and cleaning should not be viewed as duties exclusive to women. Instead, she described them as important life skills that every individual should possess, regardless of gender.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls out gender stereotypes around household chores: “Don’t confuse gender with laziness”

During her appearance at Cannes Lions, Priyanka addressed the common perception that domestic work is primarily a woman's responsibility. She highlighted how, in many households, chores including cooking, cleaning, and managing everyday household tasks continue to be assigned largely to women. Sharing her views on the subject, Priyanka said, “Cleaning and cooking aren't women's work. They're basic adulting. Don't confuse gender with laziness.”

Beyond discussing gender roles, the actress also reflected on the changing landscape of filmmaking and storytelling. Priyanka pointed out how technological advancements have transformed the entertainment industry, making it easier for aspiring creators to bring their ideas to life and reach audiences directly.

Speaking about the evolution of content creation, she said, “If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you used to have to figure out what department you wanted to be in. It was really hard to get into the industry.”

She further explained how digital platforms have opened new opportunities for storytellers, adding that if you “feel like you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out right now. What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year break. She will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The ambitious Pan-India project is reportedly being mounted on a budget of Rs 1,000 crores, making it one of the costliest Indian films ever produced. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in April 2027.

In addition, Priyanka recently hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie. While confirming that the two are working together on a project, she chose not to reveal further details. As a result, it remains unclear whether the venture is related to a film, a brand endorsement, or a social and philanthropic initiative.

Although specifics are still under wraps, the prospect of a collaboration between Priyanka and Angelina Jolie has already generated significant curiosity among fans and industry observers alike.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS collaboration with Angelina Jolie

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