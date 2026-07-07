Anshula Kapoor has shared her first post as a married woman after tying the knot with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 6. Surrounded by her father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, other close family members and friends, the couple celebrated the beginning of their new journey together, with the wedding featuring several heartfelt moments that quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

Anshula Kapoor shares first wedding photos with Rohan Thakkar; emotional tribute to Mona Shourie Kapoor leaves fans moved

For her special day, Anshula opted for a coral and gold bridal lehenga paired with statement emerald and kundan jewellery. Rohan complemented her look in an ivory and gold sherwani along with a matching turban.

Among the many memorable moments from the ceremony was a framed portrait of Anshula's late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the wedding rituals as a tribute to her presence on the special day. Another personal touch came in the form of Anshula's customised kaleeras. The wedding album also featured a heartwarming photograph of sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor participating in rituals at the mandap alongside the bride and groom.

Sharing the wedding photographs on Instagram, Anshula penned an emotional note for her husband. She wrote, "Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



Soon after Anshula's post, brother Arjun Kapoor also expressed his emotions with a heartfelt message celebrating his sister's new beginning. He wrote, “To my Ansh, You will always be mine but now I have to let you go… Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time… I’m always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Khushi Kapoor also added a series of family moments and bride-groom moments from the wedding along with the caption, "And then they were married and lived happily ever afterrrrrrr."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)



In the days leading up to the wedding, Anshula had been giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations through social media. She shared moments from her pre-wedding festivities, including a Mata Ki Chowki, a surprise mehendi ceremony, and her kaleere and chooda ceremonies.

The newlyweds' first wedding photographs, coupled with the emotional tributes from Anshula and Arjun, have been widely appreciated by fans, making the occasion even more memorable for the Kapoor family.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor gets emotional during Kaleere ceremony with Arjun Kapoor ahead of wedding with Rohan Thakkar

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