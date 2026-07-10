Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines during her appearance at Wimbledon, with a candid moment involving husband Nick Jonas becoming one of the tournament's most-talked-about highlights on social media. While the actor impressed with her elegant courtside look, it was a video call from the Royal Box that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses with Wimbledon look, facetime with Nick Jonas takes centre stage

Dressed in a classic white outfit that aligned with Wimbledon's traditional dress code, Priyanka attended one of the championship's marquee matches alongside several distinguished guests. Before the match began, photographers captured the actor smiling as she held up her phone during a FaceTime call with Nick Jonas, who was not present at the venue.

The pictures soon spread across social media platforms, with fans reacting to the couple's long-distance interaction. Many users described the exchange as "adorable," while others appreciated how the couple continues to stay connected despite their demanding professional commitments and frequent travels.

Priyanka was also seen enjoying the match from the stands, taking in the atmosphere and cheering during the game. Her appearance at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament drew attention from both sports and entertainment fans, with several photos and videos of her arriving at the venue and interacting with fellow guests circulating online.

In addition to the viral video call, Priyanka's Wimbledon fashion choice generated discussion among style enthusiasts. Her understated white ensemble received praise across social media, with many highlighting how it reflected the tournament's signature aesthetic.

The viral moment also renewed conversations about Priyanka and Nick's relationship. Since marrying in 2018, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their lives together while supporting each other's careers across different countries. Whether attending concerts, film premieres or other major events, they have often been seen making time for one another despite busy schedules.

This time, a simple FaceTime call from Wimbledon's Royal Box became the highlight. As the images continued to trend online, fans admired the gesture, saying it reflected how the couple stays connected even while balancing international work commitments. Priyanka's Wimbledon outing, combined with the viral interaction, remained a major talking point across social media.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares Paris photo dump with Nick Jonas and Malti after Dior event; congratulates Jonathan Anderson

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