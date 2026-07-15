Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's ambitious project, Varanasi. The film not only marks her comeback to Indian films but also her Telugu debut, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. As anticipation surrounding the film continues to grow, the actress has shared a few exciting details about the project while keeping most of the story under wraps.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at grand action sequences in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi; says, “I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it”

During a recent appearance on the Hey Jonas podcast, Priyanka revealed that she has been working on Varanasi for over a year and described the experience as an exciting journey. Speaking about the film's lengthy production schedule, she said, “I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie and its epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that's all I can say about it.”

Previously, director SS Rajamouli had revealed that despite the film's grand scale, Varanasi will be driven by an emotionally powerful father-son relationship. The bond is expected to serve as the heart of the story, while the narrative unfolds across multiple countries and extraordinary landscapes. Veteran actor Prakash Raj will portray Mahesh Babu's father in the film.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, a character whose journey spans dense forests in Africa and the frozen terrains of Antarctica. Along with its globe-spanning adventure, the film will also feature fantasy elements, making it one of Rajamouli's most ambitious cinematic ventures.

Priyanka had earlier described the project as something entirely new for her during an interview with Variety. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more,” she said.

Scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027, Varanasi is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas knows more Bollywood gossip than she does!

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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