A decade into her acting career, Disha Patani is stepping into unfamiliar territory, an international stage that few from Bollywood ever reach. The actor is currently basking in the success of Welcome To The Jungle, which comfortably crossed Rs.100 crores in its second weekend, and has three more releases lined up over the coming months.

Disha Patani opens up on Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey, teases bigger role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

A packed slate ahead

Patani will next be seen in Awarapan 2, scheduled for an August release. That will be followed by her Hollywood debut opposite two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey in Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force, an action fantasy that also marks Spacey's return to directing after 22 years. The ensemble cast includes Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, and Brianna Hildebrand in leading roles.

Stepping into a new filmmaking world

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about the Hollywood debut, Patani said, “It was an amazing experience. It was new for me to work on a completely different set, with actors from different parts of the world. I really enjoyed it. Kevin is an incredible actor and I loved working with him as a director. We had a fantastic cast, and it was a very different filmmaking experience overall.”

She added that the nerves that come with any new project tend to fade with time, regardless of the industry. “Honestly though, whether it’s Bollywood, the southern industry or Hollywood, I think the feeling at the beginning is always the same. Whenever you start a new project, you're nervous. As the days go by, you settle in and become more comfortable,” she said, noting that she prefers to trust the director's vision rather than dwell on outside pressure.

Roxie’s return in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Patani will also reprise her role as Roxie in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, joining Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the dystopian sequel. On the film's tightly guarded details, she said, “Everything around Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is still very secretive. All I can say is that the audiences will definitely discover more soon. I'm looking forward to being back in that world again, and I hope people get to see more of Roxie this time.”

With a Hollywood debut, a much awaited sequel, and a fresh theatrical hit already behind her, Patani’s year ahead looks set to stretch her range across three very different film industries.

Also Read : The ‘Backless’ style file of Disha Patani: 4 sizzling looks that define her ultimate summer glam

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