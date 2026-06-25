On Friday, June 19, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day had sold 45,000 tickets in just 24 hours in India. 6 days later, we now bring to you another exciting update about the superhero film from the largest multiplex chain of India, PVR Inox, and also that of Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day poised for a THUNDEROUS opening; advance sales cross 1 lakh tickets in PVR INOX; Cocktail 2 hits 1 million admissions milestone

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “We are witnessing exceptional anticipation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day across our circuit. The response from fans has been overwhelming, with advance bookings already crossing 1 lakh tickets across select cinemas and premium formats. Spider-Man continues to be one of the most loved global franchises in India, and the early momentum reflects the immense excitement surrounding this latest chapter. We are confident the film will deliver a spectacular theatrical experience and further reinforce the audience's preference for experiencing blockbuster storytelling on the big screen.”

Cocktail 2, which was released last week, is doing decent business. On this, Gautam Dutta said, “The outstanding response to Cocktail 2 is a strong indicator of the renewed momentum Bollywood is witnessing at the box office. With over 1 million admissions already recorded, the film has delivered an impressive opening and continues to attract audiences across markets. Its performance reinforces the audience's appetite for engaging Hindi cinema and highlights the importance of compelling content in driving theatrical success. At PVR INOX, we are encouraged by this strong start and remain optimistic about the robust Bollywood slate ahead.”

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s partition saga, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is having a miraculous run at the box office. Gautam Dutta stated, “What we're tracking closely with Main Vaapas Aaunga is the shape of its trajectory, not just the topline number. It built steadily through the week, which is the pattern we love to see as exhibitors because it points to genuine, sustained audience interest rather than a one-time opening rush. That's a rare and encouraging sign, and it tells us the growth is being driven by word-of-mouth around Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, Naseeruddin Shah's performance, and A R Rahman's score, not promotional push. Even with fresh competition entering screens this week, the film has held its shows and its audience through the start of its second week. For a niche, story-driven Partition drama, that kind of sustained pull is exactly the sign of a slow-burn hit, and we're optimistic about its run through the second weekend.”

Also Read: REVEALED: NO IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey EXCLUSIVELY blocks IMAX screens for three weeks

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