The Golmaal franchise is gearing up for its fifth outing, and this time, the makers have a surprise casting card up their sleeve. Variety India has exclusively learnt that Priyamani, known for her work in The Family Man, Article 370 and Yamadonga, will portray the film’s antagonist.

Priyamani to play villain opposite Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5

A negative twist for Priyamani

The film went on floors in February 2026, with the makers announcing the news through a video featuring the returning ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The clip also marked Sharman Joshi’s comeback to the franchise after the first instalment, along with a surprise addition in Akshay Kumar, a casting coup that took fans by surprise.

With Priyamani, a National Award winner, stepping into a villainous part, it remains to be seen how director Rohit Shetty shapes her arc to heighten the comic chaos the franchise is known for.

A prior collaboration with Shetty

Interestingly, this is not Priyamani’s first association with Shetty. The actress had earlier featured in a special dance number in his film Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, titled ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor’. She has also shared screen space with Devgn in Maidaan.

Comedy veterans return, franchise hits 20-year mark

Beyond the lead cast, the film will also bring back franchise regulars Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar, all set to add to the slapstick mayhem the series is loved for.

The Golmaal franchise, which began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, completes two decades this year.

With the fifth part now underway, the makers are eyeing an early 2027 release, setting the stage for what looks like another chaotic ride for Devgn’s gang, this time with Priyamani adding a fresh dose of drama to the mix.

Also Read: Priyamani boards Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 as shoot begins in Mumbai, reunites with Maidaan co-star Ajay Devgn: Report

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.