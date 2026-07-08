The newlywed offers fans an intimate look at her traditional wedding ceremony, capturing heartfelt family moments and unforgettable celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor is giving fans another heartwarming glimpse into one of the most special days of her life. Days after tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, the entrepreneur and social media personality took to Instagram to share an emotional video from their traditional wedding ceremony, capturing several memorable moments with her family and loved ones.

Anshula Kapoor shares emotional wedding video with Rohan Thakkar; Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and the Kapoor family steal hearts

Sharing the montage, Anshula wrote, “The beginning of our most favourite chapter yet… I love you Ro, now and always.” The video opens with Anshula's bridal entry and goes on to showcase some of the most cherished moments from the wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. From the varmala ceremony to emotional reactions from family members and guests, the clip offers an intimate look at the celebrations that brought the Kapoor family together.

One of the highlights of the video is brother Arjun Kapoor walking Anshula down the aisle, while father Boney Kapoor is seen helping his daughter during the wedding rituals at the mandap. The emotional family moments continued as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enthusiastically cheered for their sister during the ceremony.

The celebrations also saw cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, joining in the joyous occasion, while Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor were seen showering the newlyweds with flowers and blessings. Several guests were visibly emotional as the couple exchanged garlands, making the ceremony even more memorable.

Soon after Anshula shared the video, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, showering the couple with love and blessings for their new journey together. The heartfelt montage has quickly become a favourite among followers, who have been eagerly keeping up with every update from the Kapoor family's wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar in a lavish traditional ceremony held in Mumbai on July 6. In the days leading up to the wedding, Anshula and members of the Kapoor family regularly shared glimpses from the pre-wedding celebrations, giving fans a closer look at the intimate ceremonies.

Following the wedding, Anshula and Rohan hosted a grand reception attended by family, friends, and several members of the film industry. The star-studded event saw celebrities including Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and many others in attendance, marking a memorable conclusion to the couple's wedding celebrations.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares first wedding photos with Rohan Thakkar; emotional tribute to Mona Shourie Kapoor leaves fans moved

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