Shekhar Suman has launched Shekhar Tonite Specials, a new Tuesday segment that shifts the spotlight from celebrities to ordinary citizens, giving them a platform to share their stories and concerns. Kicking off the special series is Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver Sandeep Tiwari, the first common man to feature on the show.

Auto-rickshaw driver Sandeep Tiwari speaks about Common Man’s problems on Shekhar Tonite: “Gareebi to hati nahin, gareeb hat gaye”

Introducing the segment, Shekhar said there is no one more special than the common man and the show has been created to amplify the voices of the people. Calling himself merely a medium, he invited Sandeep to share the message he wanted to take to the nation. Sandeep’s response immediately set the tone for the conversation. “Us awaaz mein shikayat hai, us awaaz mein takleef hai, dard hai. Aadmi pareshan hai,” he said, before opening up about the everyday challenges faced by the working class.

Speaking candidly, Sandeep questioned promises of development and said, “Sarkar bolti hai gareebi hataenge, ameeri layenge. Par gareebi to hati nahin, gareeb hat gaye.” He further spoke about rising inflation and how even a single traffic challan can wipe out an entire day’s earnings for an auto driver. Sandeep also admitted that he was happy to finally be on a platform where a common man could speak openly. He said the voices of ordinary people are often raised but eventually silenced, making Shekhar Tonite Specials an opportunity to represent those who rarely get heard.

When Shekhar asked whether common people are used only during elections, Sandeep replied in the affirmative. “Haan sir, vote ke liye hi hai na. Chunav aayega, ghar-ghar paisa pahunch jayega. Aadmi paisa lega, vote de dega, baat khatam,” he said, expressing his disappointment over how he believes the common man is remembered only during election season.

When asked whether he still believed “achhe din” would come, Sandeep replied, “Bharosa toh humein yahi hai ki achhe din aayenge. Kab aayenge, kahan se aayenge, humein nahin maloom.” Responding to this, Shekhar remarked, “Maybe those ‘achhe din’ are stuck in the potholes on the road,” drawing applause from the audience.

Another moment that resonated with viewers came when Shekhar asked Sandeep if he had ever dreamt of upgrading from his three-wheeler to a four-wheeler. His answer reflected the aspirations of millions. “Har gareeb ke paas khwab hota hai. Woh unhi khwabon ke sahare jeeta hai. Dekhte dekhte ek din mar jata hai, par khwab poora nahin hota,” he said.

With Sandeep Tiwari, Shekhar Tonite Specials has set the tone for a series that promises to bring the stories of ordinary Indians to the forefront, one voice at a time only on YouTube.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari addresses Marathi language debate on Shekhar Tonite; tells Shekhar Suman, “You are a Bihari too!”

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