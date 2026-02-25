Actress Priyamani has reportedly joined the cast of Golmaal 5, the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise. The development marks her reunion with Ajay Devgn after their collaboration in Maidaan.

Priyamani boards Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 as shoot begins in Mumbai, reunites with Maidaan co-star Ajay Devgn: Report

According to Variety India, the first shooting schedule is expected to span approximately a month. Filming for the film commenced on Monday, February 23, in Mumbai, with Ajay Devgn slated to join the sets on February 25. While details about Priyamani’s character are being kept under wraps, reports suggest that she has already begun shooting her portions.

The Golmaal franchise remains one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially successful comedy series, known for its ensemble-driven storytelling and recurring characters. The fifth instalment will see the return of its core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. Veteran performers Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar are also set to reprise their popular roles.

There have also been reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar may join the cast. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this development.

The film’s production gains momentum weeks after an alarming incident at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, where five rounds of bullets were reportedly fired. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. Officials earlier stated that the accused, including Subham Lonkar, allegedly intended to create panic in the city. Investigators also said that Rs 40,000 was transferred to one of the arrested accused, who was in contact with Lonkar through a single messaging application.

