After years of making comedy-driven films, Priyadarshan is returning to serious cinema with Haiwaan, which he describes as the beginning of a new chapter in his career. The filmmaker, who started with films like Gardish and Virasat, says his trajectory changed after Hera Pheri pulled him towards comedy.

Priyadarshan calls Haiwaan “the beginning of a new chapter”: “I think a thriller has a scope”

Speaking about his decision to make Haiwaan, Priyadarshan said, “Haiwaan is the beginning of a new chapter for me, I started with serious films like Gardish, Virasat, but after Hera Pheri, I was pulled into this track of comedy films, I need a break so I thought of this film and I was very confident that this kind of a film will be very well accepted today because what I found very interesting is the reason behind of success of Bhoot Bangla, there were so many films which are too serious like Dhurandhar, Border 2, and Bhoot Bangla came as a sudden relief, because people like to watch different kinds of movies at different times, so now I feel that people have been continuously watching a lot of comedy oriented films so I think a thriller has a scope.”

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan alongside Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and an ensemble cast, Haiwaan promises a dark and atmospheric thriller we can't wait to watch in theatres next week.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Priyadarshan on bringing a different Akshay Kumar to Haiwaan, “Every film should not look the same”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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