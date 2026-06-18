Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is set to return to the big screen with her next directorial venture, Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The makers officially announced that the thriller will release in cinemas on September 18, 2026, while also sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra locks September 18, 2026 release

Inspired by true events, Daayra is described as an intense thriller that explores the complex themes of crime, justice, and punishment. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a pairing that has already generated significant curiosity among moviegoers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS glimpse

To announce the release date, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film on social media. Along with the clip, she wrote, “This one is for the books… Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September.”

The BTS footage offered a brief look at the atmosphere on set, hinting at the film’s gritty and realistic tone. While the makers have largely kept plot details under wraps, the visual style seen in the footage suggests that Daayra will be rooted in realism, a storytelling approach often associated with Meghna Gulzar’s films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared the announcement with his followers and teased the film’s central conflict. In his post, he wrote, “Some lines are drawn. Some are crossed. A choice awaits... just 3 months to go! #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

His caption hints at the moral dilemmas that may lie at the heart of the narrative, reinforcing the thriller’s focus on justice and accountability.

As the countdown to September 18 begins, the newly released BTS footage has offered audiences their first glimpse into the world of Daayra, setting the stage for what promises to be a gripping thriller led by two of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed performers.

Also Read: Gulzar reveals that Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra will be a SONG-LESS flick: “Meghna said that her script doesn’t allow for any songs”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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