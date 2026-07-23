Pritam and Pedro reaches various schools across India in cyber safety awareness push

Pritam and Pedro, produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and streaming on JioHotstar, is being used to drive a cyber-safety awareness initiative across thousands of schools and educational institutions in India.

Pritam and Pedro reaches various schools across India in cyber safety awareness push

The initiative comes at a time when children in India reportedly spend an average of four hours online every day. According to estimates cited by the makers, roughly 33 percent of children in India have experienced some form of cyberbullying or online exploitation.

Pritam and Pedro addresses issues including cybercrime, digital privacy, and responsible online behaviour by incorporating safety lessons into its storytelling. The series also focuses on themes of empathy, resilience, digital kindness, and standing up against online harassment.

The makers have positioned the series as a tool for parents and educators to open conversations with children around online safety, an area often left unaddressed in formal school curricula.

EducationWorld, described as one of India’s leading educational platforms, and the DAV United network are collaborating on the initiative to bring the series into classrooms and communities across the country.

The two organisations are combining their networks to reach students across a wide range of schools in urban and semi-urban regions. The joint initiative will include structured screenings, classroom discussions, and workshops for parents and educators.

The campaign aims to use storytelling as a preventive educational tool, with an emphasis on encouraging safe and informed digital habits among students.

Pritam and Pedro is produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: NEET protest: Imran Khan on fellow actors who prefer to remain apolitical, “If you do not pour your heart into your art, your art has no value”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.