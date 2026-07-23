NEET protest: Imran Khan on fellow actors who prefer to remain apolitical, “If you do not pour your heart into your art, your art has no value”

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has shared a message for fellow artistes who have chosen to remain apolitical while he was attending the ongoing NEET students’ protest in Mumbai. The actor, who joined the demonstration in support of the protesting students, spoke about the importance of artists expressing their own beliefs through their work.

NEET protest: Imran Khan on fellow actors who prefer to remain apolitical, “If you do not pour your heart into your art, your art has no value”

Addressing the role of art and personal conviction, Imran told aspiring actor Riya Jana who shared the video on her Instagram page, “True art is going to have an individual artist’s point of view embedded within it. And as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinions and perspectives that we hold through to ourselves. If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value.”

His remarks appeared to encourage fellow artistes who prefer to stay away from political discussions to embrace their own perspectives and allow them to be reflected in their creative expression. Imran stressed that art derives its value from the authenticity and individuality of the artist behind it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Jana (@_jana_riya_)

The actor's comments came while he was participating in the NEET students' protest in Mumbai, where he expressed solidarity with the demonstrators. His statement has since drawn attention on social media, with many discussing his views on the relationship between art, personal beliefs and public engagement.

Imran's participation in the protest, along with his message to fellow artistes, has added to the wider conversation around the role of public figures in speaking up on social and public issues.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”

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