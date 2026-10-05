Sachin-Jigar and Emiway Bantai have come together for ‘Choozay’, the latest track from Udta Teer, which released today. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song brings together Jigar Saraiya’s vocals and Emiway’s rap, adding a hip-hop element to the film’s soundtrack. The track also marks another musical collaboration between Sachin-Jigar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

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Sachin-Jigar team up with Emiway Bantai for ‘Choozay’ from Udta Teer, reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana

The new song brings Jigar into the spotlight as a vocalist alongside his role as composer. His collaboration with Emiway combines the duo’s Bollywood music sensibilities with the rapper’s distinct style. ‘Choozay’ was teased ahead of its release and has been positioned as one of the energetic tracks from the film.

The song also marks another association between Sachin-Jigar and Ayushmann. The trio previously worked together on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, for which Sachin-Jigar composed the music and Ayushmann lent his voice to ‘Maafi’. With Udta Teer, their musical collaboration continues, this time with Jigar also contributing as a singer.

Talking about reuniting with Ayushmann and working on the new track, Jigar Saraiya said, “There’s always something exciting about coming back together with Ayushmann because we’ve shared a really fun musical journey over the years. With ‘Choozay’, we wanted to do something that felt fresh and had a completely different energy. Getting to sing on it myself and collaborate with Emiway made the experience even more exciting. It’s a very different space for us, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to it.”

‘Choozay’ combines Sachin-Jigar’s composition with Emiway Bantai’s rap and Jigar’s vocals. The track brings together elements of Bollywood music and contemporary hip-hop while adding another musical collaboration to Udta Teer.

With Jigar taking on both composing and singing duties, Emiway contributing his rap, and Ayushmann reuniting with Sachin-Jigar, ‘Choozay’ adds another layer to the film’s music album.

Also Read : Emiway Bantai joins Sachin-Jigar for a new track in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

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