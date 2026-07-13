Imtiaz Ali hits back at trolls over ‘anti-national’ remarks: “Indian Muslims have proved their patriotism by deciding to stay in India”

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has responded to criticism surrounding his latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga, after some social media users labelled the film "anti-national." Despite opening to a slow start at the box office, the film has continued to attract audiences through positive word of mouth and the director's promotional visits to theatres across multiple cities.

Imtiaz Ali hits back at trolls over ‘anti-national’ remarks: “Indian Muslims have proved their patriotism by deciding to stay in India”

Set against the backdrop of undivided India, Main Vaapas Aaunga tells a story rooted in the emotional aftermath of the 1947 Partition. The film explores themes of displacement, identity, lost love, and the longing for one's homeland, focusing on the human cost of one of history's most defining events.

Addressing the controversy in an interview with The Tribune, Imtiaz Ali rejected claims that the film promotes any political agenda. He said, “The film is set in undivided India, so it's not about loving or hating Pakistan. Besides, of all the people I met, none of them spoke of hatred.”

The filmmaker also spoke about patriotism and the experiences of Indian Muslims during Partition, stating, “More than anyone else, Indian Muslims have proved their patriotism by deciding to stay in India when they had a choice,” while directing the remark at those spreading hatred.

When asked about the film's recurring idea that "home is where the heart is," Ali shared his personal interpretation of the concept. Reflecting on the emotional core of the story, he said, “Home is a version of who you were. Like Ishar in Main Vaapas… we all yearn to return to being that person we were when we were home.”

Earlier, composer A. R. Rahman, who has scored the film's music, also reacted to the online debate. He reshared a satirical social media post mocking accusations that the film was anti-national because it portrayed Pakistan without terrorists or spies, adding only a laughing-out-loud emoji to the post.

The satirical post humorously described a viewer who expected an espionage drama but instead found an emotional story, eventually realising that films can portray ordinary people across borders rather than relying on familiar stereotypes.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, with Vedang portraying the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah's character. Inspired by the Partition of British India in 1947, the film combines historical trauma with a timeless love story. It also marks Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila and reunites the filmmaker with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the creative team behind celebrated soundtracks including Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Also Read : Abhishek Banerjee recalls Imtiaz Ali’s advice for side heroes: “Don’t try to become a hero”

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