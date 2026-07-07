Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a powerful review of Satluj, days after the Honey Trehan directorial was removed from ZEE5 in India. The filmmaker praised the film's storytelling, performances and its handling of a sensitive chapter in history, while also appealing to authorities not to suppress the film.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Satluj “essential filmmaking” days after ZEE5 removal: “Any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job”

Originally titled Punjab 95, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 in its original, uncut form. However, just two days later, the streaming platform withdrew the film from India, citing "current developments" and stating that it was exploring legal options to restore it.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Satluj 'a deep wound'

Taking to social media on July 7, Varma described Satluj as more than just a film. "Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history," he wrote.

Praising Diljit Dosanjh's restrained performance, the filmmaker said, "This is cinema used as confrontation, where Diljit Dosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience." He also applauded Arjun Rampal's role in the film, writing, "Arjun Rampal adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic."

Honey Trehan's direction earns praise

Varma went on to commend director Honey Trehan for adopting a measured approach instead of sensationalising the subject. "Instead of sensationalising the horror, Honey Trehan unfolds the film like a slow-burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation," he said.

According to Varma, the film successfully examines how institutions deal with uncomfortable truths without becoming preachy. "The philosophical core of the film about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence is explored without any preachiness, and that's no normal achievement," he added.

RGV appeals for Satluj's return

Referring to the controversy surrounding the film's availability, Varma suggested that the reaction itself underlined the importance of the project. "The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which SATLUJ is," he wrote.

Calling the film "highly courageous essential filmmaking," he added that it reminds audiences of cinema's ability to engage with truth instead of spectacle.

Concluding his note, Varma made an emotional appeal, writing, "SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film. My appeal to all the powers is, please don't do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KHALRA." He ended the post with the line, "TRUTH HITS HARDER when one tries to HIDE IT."

Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film , but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history

This is cinema used as confrontation , where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism.. His only weapons… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2026

Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated alleged illegal disappearances and mass cremations during Punjab's militancy era. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. Since its removal from ZEE5, several public figures have expressed support for the film and called for its return to Indian audiences.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Rao Bahadur: “Every frame looks locally international”

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