Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher, Lalit Prabhakar, Ritvik Sahore, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Avinash Arun attended the trailer launch of their film Prahaar at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The film is based on Ujjwal Nikam, who was also present at the venue. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event as the chief guest.

Prahaar trailer launch: Devendra Fadnavis hails Rajkummar Rao as an “ACCOMPLISHED actor”; urges every Indian to watch Prahaar

Devendra Fadnavis began by saying, “I’d like to appreciate Maddock for making a film on such an important topic. If we had our way, we could have killed Ajmal Kasab. But our police and justice system thoughtfully showed the world that India believes in the rule of law. There’s no kangaroo court here. Hence, we proved the terrorists' wrongdoing through evidence and witnesses and brought the truth before the world.”

He further said, “I’d especially like to thank Ujjwal Nikam ji because he not only ensured that a terrorist was hanged, but also exposed the entire design and conspiracy behind the terror attack before the world. He also established how Pakistan was responsible for the attack. It was state-sponsored terrorism. This one judgment demolished Pakistan’s false narrative and laid bare its role in the conspiracy. Ujjwal ji worked with a lot of passion, professionalism and patriotism. His efforts delivered justice even to those who were martyred.”

Devendra Fadnavis continued, “What unfolded was known only to Ujjwal Nikam ji and those involved in the legal proceedings. But now, the audience will also get to know what happened. Also, with an accomplished actor like Rajkummar Rao ji playing the lead, I am sure this film will not just entertain but also deliver an important message.”

Addressing Dinesh Vijan, he said, “Through Chhaava (2025), you brought to the fore the life and bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Similarly, Prahaar will also be an important film as it tells people about our real hero, Ujjwal Nikam ji.”

He concluded, “I’ll definitely watch Prahaar on October 16. I request all countrymen to watch the film as well. If you have oodles of patriotism, or even a little bit of patriotism in you, you shouldn’t miss Prahaar.”

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao remembers 26/11 as Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam trailer drops tomorrow

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