Bigg Boss 20 evictee Isha Rikhi shares her first statement after leaving the show, thanking fans and admitting she is still processing the experience.

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has shared her first statement after being eliminated from Bigg Boss 20. The actress, who spent three weeks inside the reality show, took to social media to reflect on her journey, the emotions she experienced and the support she received from viewers. Isha was eliminated after facing the eviction vote against Yung DSA. Yung DSA was saved through public voting, bringing Isha’s stint on the show to an end.

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi BREAKS silence after eviction; says, “I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself”

Isha Rikhi reflects on her Bigg Boss 20 journey

Following her exit, Isha shared a note on social media, admitting that her three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house came with a mix of emotions and challenges. She also acknowledged that there were moments when she struggled to express herself. She wrote, “Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever.”

The actress further added, “Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

Another excerpt of her note read, “The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to. I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Isha says she felt the audience’s support

Isha also thanked viewers who continued to support her during her time on the show. She said, “But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. ❤️

I’m truly, truly grateful. 🫶🏻”

Her statement comes shortly after her exit from the reality show, as she looks back at the experience and the response she received during her time inside the house.

Isha entered Bigg Boss 20 as one of the contestants this season. During her three-week stint, the actress became part of the conversations and dynamics inside the house before eventually facing the public vote.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi says she faced “physical, emotional and social cheating” in relationship

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