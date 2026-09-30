Hanuman Ansh 2 producer Anupriya Nagar dismisses reports of Akshay Kumar’s casting, clarifying that she has not confirmed the actor for the sequel.

Speculation about Akshay Kumar’s possible involvement in Hanuman Ansh 2 has been circulating after recent comments from the film’s co-producer, Anupriya Nagar. However, Nagar has now clarified that the actor has not been confirmed for the sequel and that reports suggesting she had announced his involvement are incorrect.

Akshay Kumar in Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Anupriya Nagar dismisses casting reports; says, “It’s false”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anupriya directly addressed the reports surrounding Akshay’s alleged casting and said, “I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in Part 2. It's false.”

With this clarification, the producer dismissed reports linking Akshay to the second instalment of Hanuman Ansh. She also made it clear that no official casting announcement regarding the actor has been made by her.

How Akshay Kumar’s name became linked to Hanuman Ansh 2

The speculation began after Anupriya Nagar was asked about Akshay Kumar potentially appearing in the sequel. During the interaction, she described Akshay as her “favourite actor” before giving a cryptic response when questioned about his possible casting.

“Voh Maharaj ji batayenge,” she said.

The remark quickly caught attention on social media, where some users interpreted it as a possible hint that Akshay could be associated with Hanuman Ansh 2. However, the response itself did not confirm that the actor had been signed for the film.

Anupriya’s latest clarification now puts those reports into perspective. According to the producer, she did not make any statement confirming Akshay’s involvement in the sequel.

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