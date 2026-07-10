The filmmaker shared the congratulatory messages from the PM and the UP CM on social media following his daughter's wedding celebrations.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has shared heartfelt messages received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the wedding of his elder daughter, Anshula Kapoor, with her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar. The congratulatory notes, which were shared by Boney on social media, added a special touch to the family's celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath send heartfelt wedding wishes to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar; Boney Kapoor responds with gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the newlyweds in a personal message, congratulating the couple as they embarked on a new chapter together. The note read, “As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026. As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter everyday and the bond between the two remain unbreakable. May they journey through life as true partners, accepting each other's imperfections and growing through each other's strengths. Once again, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to Kapoor family on this special and momentous occasion.”

Expressing his gratitude, Boney Kapoor shared the message on his social media and wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding. Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)



The filmmaker also received a congratulatory note from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In his message, written in Hindi, the Chief Minister said, “I received your invitation to the auspicious wedding of Ayushmati Anshula and Chiranjeev Rohan. Thank you very much. I wish the newlyweds a successful, long and happy marriage. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Ayushmati Anshula and Chiranjeev Rohan on this occasion.”

Responding to the message, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Our heartiest thankfulness to our dynamic Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji for your kind greetings and celestial blessings on the wedding of Anshula and Rohan. Your holy wishes and blessings have made this celebration more meaningful for the couple and all of us and we are truly grateful for your precious thoughtfulness, Sir”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)



Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar tied the knot on July 6 after celebrating their pre-wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki and a Mehendi ceremony. Following the traditional wedding rituals, the couple hosted a cocktail reception attended by members of the film industry, close friends and extended family, marking the beginning of their new journey together.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sets Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception ablaze with Dhurandhar moves; recreates Gunday hit with Arjun Kapoor

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