Anupam Kher has officially confirmed that he will be portraying Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. The announcement came after photographs of the actor in costume from the film's sets surfaced online, leading to widespread speculation among fans about the historical figure he would be playing.

Anupam Kher confirms he will play Ashok Singhal in Shri Ram Bhoomi: “I will sincerely try to give my very best”

Taking to his official social media handles, Anupam Kher decided to put an end to the speculation by revealing his role. Sharing the announcement, the actor wrote, “Now that some pictures of the character I am portraying have already appeared in the media, I felt I should personally tell all of you about the role I will be playing. In the film Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am portraying Shri Ashok Singhal ji!! A personality who guided the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement with complete dedication, determination, and commitment.

He was not just a leader but a devoted servant of Lord Shri Ram. His faith, sensitivity, and unwavering belief gave new energy to the movement. Bringing such a historic personality to life on screen with honesty and sensitivity is a great responsibility for me. I will sincerely try to give my very best. I seek your blessings and good wishes. Jai Shri Ram!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The film is currently being shot in Ayodhya, a key location closely associated with the story. Before beginning the shoot, Anupam Kher visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Speaking to a news agency about the visit, he said, “Our new film Shri Ram Bhoomi is being shot in Ayodhya. How can any work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman? That is why I came here to seek their blessings and pray for everyone's health, peace, and happiness."

During the interaction, the actor was also asked about the alleged scam controversy linked to the temple project. Responding to the query, Anupam Kher said that such allegations should not weaken people's faith in the temple. He stated, “Thieves exist everywhere. That does not diminish the dignity or prestige of the temple. It took 500 years for this temple to be built. If some people engage in such acts, it should not affect the sanctity of the temple.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2025 Hindi drama Tanvi: The Great, a film that he also directed. With Shri Ram Bhoomi currently in production, audiences are now looking forward to seeing him portray Ashok Singhal on the big screen.

Also Read : Anupam Kher gets emotional after receiving special honour from doctors: “I was completely numb”

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