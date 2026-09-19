The actress drew from someone she had closely observed in real life to bring authenticity to Mangal, a character from a very different social and economic background.

Saie Tamhankar reveals she took inspiration from her house help for her role in Adkitta: “I copied her body language, dialect”

Saie Tamhankar has opened up about the inspiration behind her performance as Mangal in Adkitta, revealing that she drew extensively from her real-life observations while preparing for the character. The Marathi film has been garnering a positive response for its relatable storytelling and characters rooted in everyday life, with its exploration of relationships and human emotions striking a chord with audiences.

Saie Tamhankar reveals she took inspiration from her house help for her role in Adkitta: “I copied her body language, dialect”

In Adkitta, Saie plays Mangal, a woman whose social and economic circumstances are very different from her own. For the actress, portraying the character meant understanding a world that was unfamiliar to her and finding the smaller details that could make the performance feel natural on screen.

Speaking about how she prepared for the role, Saie shared, “Mangal’s economic strata and her social standing are very different from mine. Her struggles are very different. I had a house help named Mangal who used to help with household chores, and I copied her, to be very honest. I followed her a lot, her body language, her language, her dialect, everything.”

Saie’s preparation went beyond simply understanding Mangal through the script. By observing someone she had known personally the actress was able to draw from real-life mannerisms and nuances while developing the character. Her observations included Mangal’s body language, speech patterns and dialect, allowing Saie to approach the role through details that could make the character feel grounded and lived in.

The actress’s revelation also offers a glimpse into the process behind a performance that requires stepping into a social and economic reality different from one’s own. Rather than relying solely on external references, Saie used a personal observation to understand the character’s mannerisms and communication style.

Adkitta revolves around a career-oriented couple who hire a nanny to care for their premature son, leading to emotional conflicts involving motherhood, trust and the boundaries of family relationships. As described, the film focuses on relationships and the emotions that shape them, with its characters and situations rooted in everyday experiences. Saie’s portrayal of Mangal forms an important part of that world, as the character comes from circumstances distinctly different from those of the actress herself.

Adkitta is currently streaming on Marathi Zee5.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on Bol Bol Rani releasing in Melbourne and Perth on August 16, “It’s a wonderful feeling to see the film travel beyond borders”

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