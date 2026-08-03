Pavan Malhotra says political films are judged differently based on who makes them and praises Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files.

National Award-winning actor Pavan Malhotra has shared his views on the ongoing debate surrounding political films in Indian cinema, saying that movies dealing with similar subjects often receive different reactions depending on who is making them.

Pavan Malhotra defends Dhurandhar, says those who disagree should “come forward and challenge it”

Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor suggested that certain filmmakers are given greater freedom to present their perspectives, while others face criticism for tackling comparable themes.

'The reaction changes depending on who makes the film'

Reflecting on the way political films are perceived, Pavan Malhotra said there is an imbalance in how audiences and critics respond to such projects. He asserted, "...there is one section. If they make it, then it's fine. If the other one makes it, then it's a problem. Or if you tell them that you are making an anti-India film, they will say, 'No, we were talking about one side.'"

According to the actor, films addressing political or historical issues are not always judged by the same standards, leading to differing public reactions despite covering similar subjects.

Pavan Malhotra praises Dhurandhar

During the conversation, Pavan also spoke about the recently released spy thriller Dhurandhar, calling it an "amazing film." He argued that those who disagree with the events depicted in the movie should challenge its claims with evidence: "Dhurandhar is an amazing film. The film has shown so many things; try denying them. Are the things that have been shown in the film false in any way? If so, then come forward and challenge them."

Pavan Malhotra speaks about The Kashmir Files

Pavan Malhotra also expressed his opinion on The Kashmir Files, saying he does not agree with those who dismiss the film's portrayal of events: "If you think The Kashmir Files is a lie, then in my view, either you are a fool or you are refusing to accept the truth. It happened right in front of you."

The actor maintained that the events depicted in the film should not be denied.

Also Read: Prime Video drops first look of its Hindi original series Job Trafficking, a survival drama starring Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pavan Malhotra and Kavya Trehan

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