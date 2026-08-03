The show will plunge the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams.

Prime Video has shared a sneak peek into the world of its new Hindi original series Job Trafficking. The new survival drama has been created and directed by the renowned director Prashant Nair. Produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Select Media Holdings & Chalkboard Entertainment, the eight-episode series stars Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Prime Video drops first look of its Hindi original series Job Trafficking, a survival drama starring Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pavan Malhotra and Kavya Trehan

Job Trafficking is a fictional series that will plunge the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams. Commonly known as “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.

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But what the world rarely sees is the other side: the young people behind the keyboards, lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and forced to become the very scammers destroying innocent lives. It’s a survival drama that exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world's fastest-growing criminal enterprise. The series follows three strangers — a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire — whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation. What begins as a dream of opportunity spirals into a nightmare of captivity and coercion — with no way out.

Blending edge-of-your-seat suspense, raw emotion, and high-stakes drama, Job Trafficking aims to be an eye-opening journey into survival, resilience, and the fierce will to reclaim one's humanity against impossible odds.

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