Actor Pashmina Roshan marked Father’s Day and World Music Day by sharing a childhood video on Instagram featuring moments with her father, music composer Rajesh Roshan.

Pashmina Roshan shares childhood video with father Rajesh Roshan on Father’s Day and World Music Day

The clip was accompanied by the song ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara’, composed by Rajesh Roshan, used as the background track for the post. Alongside the video, Pashmina wrote: “Happy Father’s Day and Music Day to my favourite person. Couldn’t skip this trend, it is your song after all.”

Rajesh Roshan has worked as a music composer in Hindi cinema for over five decades, beginning with Kunwara Baap (1974). His notable works include Julie, Yaarana, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, and the Krrish series. Over the years, he has collaborated with a range of filmmakers, singers and lyricists, and has been associated with several projects directed by his brother, Rakesh Roshan. His work spans different periods of Hindi cinema, reflecting changes in musical styles and film genres across decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmeena (@pashminaroshan)

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and comes from a family with longstanding ties to the Hindi film industry. She is the niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan. After making her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, Roshan has continued to pursue acting projects while also sharing glimpses of her personal and professional journey through social media.

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