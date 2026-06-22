Ahead of the global premiere of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 on Prime Video, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has spoken about how the relationship between her character Gargi and the character Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, develops in the new season, describing the dynamic as something that “actually cracks open” in Season 2 after being left largely unresolved in the first.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Gargi and Prabhat’s relationship in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: “Season 1 was just a tease”

The series, set in the fictional village of Bhatkandi, returns with its second season on June 23, 2026, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The first season established a subtle, undefined tension between Gargi and Prabhat, and Kapoor said the second season was where that thread was finally pulled.

“Gargi and Prabhat’s dynamic evolved as we shot it, and I don’t think any of us saw it coming the way it did. Season 1 was just a tease; you get a glimpse of these two people, there’s something there, you can feel it, but it’s barely scratched the surface. Season 2 is where it actually cracks open. A lot of that came from our director Lalitam, who has a very adaptable approach on set. That energy spread to everybody. We all started feeling like, ‘This is lovely, let’s go with it,’ because who they are individually was really playing out well. And the ‘Will they or will they not’ question, genuinely, even the writers don’t know. But we were having fun this season,” Kapoor said.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is produced by The Viral Fever, directed by Lalitam Tiwari, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. The season brings back the cast including Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The Prime Original series premieres on Prime Video on June 23, 2026.

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