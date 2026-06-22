Chunky Panday recalls hilarious Akshay Kumar prank that left him to wash dishes in Italy: “I thought Akshay must have paid the bill”

Actor Chunky Panday once opened up about a memorable prank pulled by his longtime friend and co-star Akshay Kumar, revealing how a dinner outing during the shoot of Housefull almost landed him in an embarrassing situation.

Chunky Panday recalls hilarious Akshay Kumar prank that left him to wash dishes in Italy: “I thought Akshay must have paid the bill”

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma asked Chunky if he had ever been at the receiving end of a prank. In response, the actor shared a hilarious anecdote involving Akshay Kumar that took place while the team was filming Housefull in Italy.

According to Chunky, Akshay had invited the entire cast and crew to a restaurant, telling everyone that he would be treating them. The group enjoyed a lavish meal complete with food and wine, and everything appeared to be going smoothly. However, things took an unexpected turn when Chunky stepped away to use the restroom just as the bill was about to arrive.

Recalling the incident, Chunky said, “Akshay took me to a restaurant in Italy, and he told everyone in the unit that he was treating everyone. So we went there, drank wine, ate food, and all. I went to the bathroom because the bill was about to come. As I was in the bathroom, they all left. So when I came out of the bathroom, I thought Akshay must have paid the bill.”

To his surprise, the bill had not been settled. Chunky revealed, “The hotel manager came looking for me. He took me to the kitchen to wash the utensils.”

Fortunately, the situation did not spiral further. The actor shared that filmmaker Sajid Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala eventually returned to the restaurant and rescued him from the awkward predicament.

Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Randhir Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Malaika Arora.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for Welcome To The Jungle, the upcoming installment in the Welcome franchise directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

Also Read : Chunky Panday says Rakesh Bedi knew Dhurandhar was special long before release: “You could see the excitement in his eyes”

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