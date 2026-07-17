Months after the controversy surrounding his exit from Hera Pheri 3, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about what led him to step away from the project. Speaking in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, the actor clarified that his decision had nothing to do with Akshay Kumar and was instead linked to contractual obligations involving the franchise's rights.

Paresh Rawal calls Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crores legal notice over exit from Hera Pheri 3 “an emotional reaction”: “How could he say no to me?”

Last year, Paresh's departure from the film made headlines after Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, reportedly sent him a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crores in damages, alleging breach of contract and financial losses. The dispute was later resolved after Paresh agreed to return to the film.

“I needed Firoz Nadiadwala's approval”

Addressing the controversy, Paresh said there was never any issue with working alongside Akshay Kumar: "No, it wasn't about, 'I'm uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.' It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn't commit."

He further explained that the legal complications ultimately influenced his decision to walk away from the project: "When the legal notice came, I thought, 'Why am I getting dragged into legal issues? Am I here to enjoy making a film or to get caught up in this?' I told myself I didn't want to be a part of it anymore."

Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar's legal notice

Paresh also shared his perspective on the Rs 25 crores legal notice sent by Akshay Kumar's production house. Rather than viewing it as a personal attack, he described it as an emotional response: "I genuinely believe the legal notice was an emotional reaction. It was probably a case of, 'How could he say no to me?' He must have been emotionally disturbed."

The actor added that despite the dispute, he and Akshay did not feel the need to have a lengthy conversation about the matter: "We never really sat down and discussed it, but we worked together afterwards. Sometimes you don't even need to say the words. That's the gentlemanly way of resolving the backings."

Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 last year sparked widespread speculation among fans of the franchise. Shortly after his announcement, Cape of Good Films sought Rs 25 crores in damages, alleging breach of contract and sabotage.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal claims OMG 2 was based on his original idea; says he walked away after script changes: “There was no need for a divine character”

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