Singer Papon has made an emotional appeal to people across India and around the world to extend support to Assam as the state grapples with one of its most severe flood disasters in recent years. The Assam-born musician took to social media to share a heartfelt video, highlighting the widespread destruction caused by the floods and urging people to come forward with humanitarian assistance for thousands of families affected by the crisis.

Papon appeals for support as Assam floods leave 68 dead: “It’s humanity, we all must come together”

Speaking directly to viewers, Papon said the scale of devastation this year has gone far beyond the floods Assam usually experiences during the monsoon season. “Hello everyone, hello India, hello world. I mean, I just wanted to bring to notice what's happening in Assam right now. The devastation that's happened because of the floods this year. It rains a lot here, there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time,” he said.

Describing the grim conditions, the singer spoke about submerged villages, displaced families, and the heavy toll on both human and animal lives. “Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives…so many animals have died. It's a bad situation, so please spread the word,” he added.

বান পীড়িত ঠাই বোৰৰ পৰা আমাক যোগাযোগ কৰাৰ বাবে, আৰু flood relief drive tu সঁচাই ইমান অন্তৰেৰে আৰু কষ্টৰে আগবঢ়াই নিয়াৰ বাবে , সমগ্ৰ Volunteer খিনিক অশেষ ধন্যবাদ জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ। 🙏🏽

Thanking all the volunteers in the flood affected areas for carrying out the work with so much… pic.twitter.com/iCtydMYdKO — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) July 27, 2026

Papon also urged people to look beyond geographical boundaries and unite in support of those affected. “I request everyone in India and across the world to please, look towards Assam. It's humanity, you know, we all must come together, whatever we can do, and we need to do it quick. We're all doing our bit here. If you want to help, please come forward,” he said. His message has since been widely shared on social media, helping amplify awareness and encourage relief efforts.

The appeal comes as Assam continues to deal with the aftermath of the floods. According to the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) bulletin, the flood-related death toll has climbed to 68, with lakhs of people still affected across multiple districts. Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat remain among the worst-hit areas, where hundreds of villages are still submerged and thousands of residents continue to stay in relief camps.

The Assam government has stepped up rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations as floodwaters gradually recede. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said ministers have been deployed across affected districts to oversee relief work and ensure timely assistance. Meanwhile, electricity is being restored in phases in several districts after safety inspections, while the Centre has assured full support. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the flood situation as “very serious” and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring developments, with a high-level inter-ministerial team already in Assam to assess the damage and coordinate further assistance.

Also Read : Papon on his passion project ‘Mehfilz’ and reviving ghazals for a new era: “Sound has to change in every generation”

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