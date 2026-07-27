The actress teased the return of the acclaimed political drama through an Instagram Story, while also gearing up for projects including Pooja Meri Jaan and Toxic.

Huma Qureshi has hinted that work on the fifth season of the acclaimed political drama Maharani has officially begun. The actress shared the update through her Instagram Stories, where she was seen wearing a Maharani sweatshirt accompanied by the message, "Season 5 begins."

Huma Qureshi hints at Maharani Season 5; actress shares update with fans on social media

The post has generated excitement among fans of the series, who have been eagerly awaiting an update on the next chapter of the political drama. Huma is expected to reprise her role as Rani Bharti, a character that has earned widespread appreciation across the previous seasons. While the makers are yet to officially announce further details about the upcoming season, Huma's social media post suggests that the series has moved into its next phase of development.

The update comes at a busy time for the actress, who has multiple projects in her lineup. Huma was recently seen in Baby Do Die Do, which is currently running in theatres. The film has received positive responses from audiences and critics, with Huma's performance emerging as one of its talking points.

The actress has also been creating buzz with the recently released teaser of Pooja Meri Jaan, in which she appears as a lawyer. Although only briefly featured in the teaser, her appearance has added to the anticipation surrounding the film. Looking ahead, Huma will also be seen in Toxic, where she plays the character of Elizabeth. The film is among the year's anticipated releases and features an ensemble cast.

Over the years, Maharani has established itself as one of the prominent political dramas in the streaming space, with Huma Qureshi's portrayal of Rani Bharti receiving praise for its layered and nuanced performance. The series has followed the transformation of an ordinary woman into a formidable political leader, making it one of the defining roles of the actress' career.

Although an official release timeline for Maharani Season 5 is yet to be revealed, Huma Qureshi's latest social media update has given fans their first indication that the next installment is now underway. More details regarding the cast, storyline and premiere date are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months.

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