Acclaimed sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is all set to perform at the Closing Ceremony of the XXIII Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2026. The neo-classical musician will take the stage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of the grand finale marking the end of the eleven-day international sporting event.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to perform at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 finale

The performance comes shortly after Sharma joined the music team for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, where he will collaborate with Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Recognised as the youngest and final disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Sharma also belongs to the renowned Rikhi Ram family, known for its rich legacy of crafting musical instruments. His music is widely appreciated for combining traditional sitar melodies with modern electronic and ambient influences.

The closing ceremony will celebrate sports, culture and unity while officially passing the Commonwealth Games hosting responsibilities to India. Sharma will perform alongside National Award-winning singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who will be joined by his sons, Siddharth and Shivam. Together, they will headline India's 20-minute cultural presentation, which will conclude with the ceremonial flag handover to India ahead of the 2030 centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the honour, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma said, "Performing at the Commonwealth Games and representing India’s deep musical heritage is an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical fusion music to Glasgow."

With this appearance, Sharma joins a distinguished list of Indian musicians who have performed at Commonwealth Games ceremonies over the years, including Sonu Nigam, Shubha Mudgal, Kailash Kher, Sukhwinder Singh, Hariharan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and A.R. Rahman.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, features more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across 10 sports and six integrated para-sports. India's contingent of over 122 athletes has delivered strong performances so far, highlighted by Mirabai Chanu's historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, along with podium finishes by weightlifter Rishikanta Singh and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar.

Also Read : Rishab Rikhiram Sharma team reacts to Anoushka Shankar’s statement on the latter’s bond with her father Ravi Shankar; issues clarification

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