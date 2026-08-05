The promotional campaign for Batwara 1947 is in full swing, with lead actors Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol interacting with fans and the media ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 14. During one such promotional event, a light-hearted exchange between Preity and Karan caught everyone's attention.

“Papa se kabhi pitai hui?”: Preity Zinta puts Karan Deol on the spot during Batwara 1947 promotions

Preity Zinta puts Karan Deol on the spot

During the interaction, Preity Zinta jokingly asked Karan Deol, "Papa se kabhi pitai hui?" (Did your father ever scold or hit you?) Without missing a beat, Karan replied with a smile, "Nahi... bas unke ishare hi bata dete the!" (No... his expressions and gestures were enough.)

🤣 #KaranDeol's reply deserves an award ! #Preityzinta : "Papa se kabhi pitai hui?" Karan: "Nahi... bas unke ishare hi bata dete the ki 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' landing mode mein hai!" 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/5p87lnbzHC — Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) August 5, 2026

Batwara 1947 gears up for release

The exchange comes as the team continues promoting Batwara 1947, whose recently released trailer has generated discussion for its emotional narrative and powerful performances.

Directed against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film follows a family dealing with violence, displacement and loss during one of the most turbulent periods in the country's history.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol.

Preity Zinta's Return to the Big Screen

Apart from its historical backdrop, Batwara 1947 also marks Preity Zinta's return to films after an eight-year break. As the cast continues its promotional tour across the country, anticipation for the period drama continues to build ahead of its nationwide release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Sunny Deol says mother Prakash Kaur was moved to tears after Batwara 1947 screening

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.