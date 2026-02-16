Actor Daisy Shah has reportedly come on board filmmaker Palaash Muchhal’s next untitled thriller, where she will star opposite Shreyas Talpade. The film, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, is expected to move into production in the near future.

The casting announcement surfaced through a social media update that read, “Daisy Shah joins Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal’s next film… On the auspicious occasion of MahaShivratri, director Palaash Muchhal has signed Daisy Shah as the female lead opposite Shreyas Talpade for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled thriller. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the filming is expected to commence shortly.”

While the makers have not revealed the film’s title or detailed storyline, early indications suggest the narrative will revolve around an ordinary individual drawn into a tense and unexpected situation, placing the story within the space of grounded urban thrillers rather than large-scale spectacle-driven cinema.

For Daisy Shah, the project adds another leading role in a performance-focused narrative, while Shreyas Talpade continues to balance comic, dramatic, and suspense-driven parts across film and digital formats. Their pairing marks a relatively fresh on-screen combination in the thriller genre.

The film will also mark another directorial outing for Palaash Muchhal, who has previously worked on character-oriented dramas such as Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai. With this new project, he appears to be shifting toward a more suspense-driven format while retaining a contemporary, city-based setting.

Further details regarding supporting cast, production schedule, and release plans are expected to be announced once filming formally begins.

