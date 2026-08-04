Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong public warning against the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfake content using her identity. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress made it clear that any unauthorised use of her likeness through AI-generated content would not be tolerated and could lead to legal action.

Mrunal Thakur warns of legal consequences over AI deepfake misuse: “Stop immediately”

Although Mrunal did not reveal the specific incident that prompted her statement, she described the post as a formal notice and urged those responsible to stop such activities immediately. In her message, she wrote, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

Her statement comes at a time when concerns over AI-generated deepfakes and identity misuse have been growing across the entertainment industry. Several prominent actors have already approached courts to safeguard their image, personality and identity rights against unauthorised AI-generated content. Among those who have sought legal protection are Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and Suniel Shetty.

The issue has also been highlighted by Rashmika Mandanna, who has previously spoken about the harmful misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly in creating vulgar and misleading content targeting women. In December last year, she wrote on X, "When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defense."

She further added, "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the Internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict and unforgiving punishment must be meted out to them."

Earlier, authorities had arrested an individual for allegedly circulating deepfake content involving Rashmika Mandanna, underscoring the growing legal scrutiny surrounding AI misuse.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is currently attached to the upcoming action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar. The film also stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. While the makers are reportedly aiming for a December 2027 release, an official confirmation regarding the release schedule is still awaited.

Also Read : Sandeepa Dhar shares unseen Do Deewane Seher Mein still to wish Mrunal Thakur on her birthday; says, “You made the most stunning bride”

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