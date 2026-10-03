The actress documented her experiences and praised the region’s hospitality and culture.

Palak Tiwari recently took a break from her busy schedule and travelled to Ranthambore, sharing glimpses of her getaway with her followers on Instagram. Through a series of pictures, the actress documented her time in the region, including safari moments, outdoor dining and views of the Rajasthan landscape.

Palak Tiwari shares glimpses of her safari moments from Ranthambore getaway; see post

The photo dump offered a look at a quieter travel experience, with Palak capturing the surroundings and spending time away from the pace of the city. The pictures featured the rugged terrain of Ranthambore along with moments spent under the open Rajasthan sky.

During her stay, Palak also spoke about experiencing the region’s hospitality and culture. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she wrote, “Had always heard of the famous Rajasthani hospitality but I’ve truly had the pleasure of experiencing it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

She also highlighted the food, music and cultural experiences that became part of her trip. Palak added, “The culturally rooted experiences, the taste of Rajasthan in every scrumptious bite and the kind of music you’d only heard about in lores. I’m in awe.”

One of the moments she shared from the trip was an outdoor dinner under the night sky. Reflecting on the experience, Palak wrote, “Had the honour of dining under Ranthambore’s night sky,” giving her followers a glimpse of the evening.

Her pictures from Ranthambore also captured the slower pace of the getaway, with the landscape and local experiences taking centre stage. From safari trails to traditional food and music, Palak’s travel diary documented different aspects of her time in Rajasthan. The actress offered a glimpse of her time away from the city and the experiences she encountered during her Ranthambore visit.

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