Nick Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse into his life off stage with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The singer shared a photo dump on Instagram with the simple caption, “Lately,” featuring a mix of family moments and behind-the-scenes pictures from his Jonas Brothers tour.

Nick Jonas’ latest photo dump features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and Jonas brothers tour moments; see post

The carousel includes candid glimpses of Nick’s life while travelling for the tour. In one of the photographs, Nick poses with Priyanka and Malti backstage, with their daughter standing between them. Another picture shows Nick and Priyanka sharing a cosy moment, while Malti’s face has been covered with a heart emoji, keeping the young child’s privacy protected.

The pictures also offer a look at Nick’s moments both on and off stage as he continues to perform with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The singer has previously shared anecdotes about taking his family along during his tour and the unexpected moments that happen backstage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Recently, Nick recalled a funny incident involving Priyanka and Malti before one of the Jonas Brothers’ shows. He revealed that Malti unexpectedly walked into the green room while he and his brothers were getting ready for the performance. Nick explained that the backstage area does not have a proper door and is instead separated by a curtain.

According to Nick, Malti walked into the room and looked at him before saying, “Oh, you are in summer clothes.” Nick described the moment as ‘hilarious’ while sharing the anecdote with fans.

Meanwhile, Nick recently celebrated his 34th birthday in September 2026. Priyanka reportedly organised a relaxing golfing getaway for the occasion, with the celebrations also including family time and amusement game days with Malti.

On the work front, Nick has been busy with the Jonas Brothers tour. Priyanka, meanwhile, recently completed filming for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu. The actor also has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline.

Also Read : Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of his ‘perfect birthday week’ celebrations with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; see post

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