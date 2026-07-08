For a star whose life has often unfolded under the country’s gaze, Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt was striking for what it chose not to be. There was no spectacle, no sprawling guest list, no grand reception designed for public consumption. Instead, the actor chose an intimate ceremony at his Bandra home, surrounded by close family and friends, and one rare jewel by QWEEN that quietly carried the emotion of the day: a natural ruby ring.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt seal their marriage with a signature ruby ring

The ruby doesn't sit on the band so much as it sits in a coronet. A raised gallery of gold rising in soft peaks around the stone, the way a crown rises around a jewel it's built to protect. This is the ring Aamir Khan chose for his wedding to Gauri Spratt, and the makers built it to look like something handed down through generations, not picked off a shelf.

At its centre sits a cabochon-cut natural ruby polished into a smooth, domed surface rather than faceted, so the stone's deep, oxblood colour pools and shifts like something lit from within. It's held by a scalloped gold gallery that peaks into points around the stone, echoing the shape of an actual crown, then drops into a band of fine milgrain beading, the kind of hand-finished detailing that historically marked coronation and heirloom jewellery. Turned on its side, the ring has the unmistakable silhouette of a bombé signet, high-domed, weighty, built to be noticed.

Sourced from Madagascar, the ruby belongs to an exceptional category of natural stones, with less than 0.1% of rubies achieving this level of quality, making the stone as exceptional as the moment it was chosen to mark. For Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, the choice felt fitting as a brand defined by 100% natural gemstones and diamonds, mine-to-market transparency, rigorous quality checks, and an uncompromising rejection discipline. Set in a prong setting, the ring required over 256 hours of craftsmanship, from design development to setting and finishing, before being completed by 131 pairs of masterful hands.

This wedding ring also completes a story that began earlier this year. In March 2026, ahead of QWEEN’s official launch, Gauri Spratt was spotted wearing a rare aquamarine ring gifted by Aamir Khan and privately commissioned from the brand. The luminous ocean-blue aquamarine, sourced from Brazil, was set in gold and encircled by 40 natural diamonds. Aquamarines of that size and purity represent less than 0.3% of stones discovered globally, making the piece one of extraordinary rarity.

Aamir Khan is also a strategic investor in the brand, which is backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey. But his relationship with the brand has never been limited to investment. Ahead of the brand’s official launch, he became the brand’s first customer when he privately commissioned the rare aquamarine ring for Gauri Spratt. By returning to the brand for a gesture as intimate as her wedding ring, Aamir’s association with the brand moves beyond investment and into personal trust.

“At QWEEN, we believe a jewel should hold the emotion of the person it is created for,” said Amit Kumar, co-founder and CEO of the brand. “This ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal piece for Gauri: rare, natural, and meaningful. To be chosen for a moment as intimate as a wedding is a very special expression of trust in the brand.

The choice also reflects the brand’s larger philosophy. The brand is built on the belief that jewellery should move beyond occasion, status, and convention and become a language of self-expression. For the modern Indian woman, jewellery is no longer only inherited, assigned, or bought for an event. It is chosen. It is felt. It is personal.

Also Read: Decoding the wedding look of Gauri Spratt: From Sabyasachi ensemble to understated makeup, here’s what she chose for her intimate wedding with Aamir Khan

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