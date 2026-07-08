The controversy surrounding Satluj, the biographical drama based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has taken another unexpected turn. Days after the film was removed from ZEE5 in India, its IMDb rating has also disappeared from the platform, prompting reactions from filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and the film's writer, Niren Bhatt.

Sanjay Gupta slams IMDb after Satluj’s 9.5 rating disappears: “This proves how bogus they are”

Before the rating was removed, Satluj had earned a 9.5 score on IMDb, making it one of the highest-rated Indian films on the platform. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the rating was no longer visible, even as ratings for other recently released films continued to be displayed.

Niren Bhatt says there was no communication

Reacting to the development, writer Niren Bhatt admitted that he was unaware of why the rating had disappeared. "Film kab aane wali thi, kab chali gayi humein pata nahi chala. Ab yeh IMDb rating ka… kisko problem tha, kya problem tha, koi communication hi nahi tha," he said in a chat with Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Gupta questions IMDb

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also weighed in on the issue through a post on X. Expressing surprise over the sudden disappearance of the rating, he wrote: "RATED 9.5 TILL YESTERDAY. GONE TODAY. Not that I ever trusted or believed in IMDB ratings. But this proves how bogus they are."

RATED 9.5 TILL YESTERDAY. GONE TODAY.

Not that I ever trusted or believed in IMDB ratings. But this proves how bogus they are. pic.twitter.com/6ib1judUTw — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 8, 2026

A controversial release journey

Originally titled Panjab '95, Satluj is directed by Honey Trehan and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljit Singh, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. Inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film has faced a prolonged certification battle over the past few years.

The project was reportedly asked to undergo numerous cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh had earlier maintained that they did not want the film to be released with alterations.

After years of uncertainty, the film was released on ZEE5 on July 3 under the title Satluj. However, the streaming platform removed it from India within two days, citing "current developments." ZEE5 later stated that it was exploring legal options to restore the film and urged viewers not to consume pirated versions.

Also Read: Kanwaljit Singh questions Satluj OTT removal; says, “No one retaliates after so long”

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